RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2024 – Research Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

Rain Forest Research Institute released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Rain Forest Research Institute Recruitment Notification 2024

Rain Forest Research Institute has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Rain Forest Research Institute Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat – Assam

Salary: Rs.17,000 to Rs.47,000 per month

Last Date: 13/02/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Associate Vacancy:

Candidates who have completed B.A/B.Sc/Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree/Ph.D

How to Apply for Rain Forest Research Institute Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may appear for walk-in-interview at ICFRE-RERI, Jorhat

12 & 13-02-2024 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

About Rain Forest Research Institute: The Centre advanced steadily in terms of infrastructure and established itself as a nucleus for research on forestry and ecology related issues of the region