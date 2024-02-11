RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024- Driver Vacancy, Job Opening

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released the latest job notification for the Driver vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region 2024 job vacancy.

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Driver Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Driver

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh- Assam

Salary: Rs. 15800/- per month

Last Date: 27-02-2024

Age: 25 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Driver at RMRCNE, candidate should have completed 12th pass from a recognized institute with a valid driving license to drive Light Motor Vehicle (Goods & Passenger) and two-wheeler with/ without Gear.

How to apply for Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region Job Vacancy

Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview

About Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region: It covers the most remote and less developed eight states of the North-Eastern Region of India. RMRC, NE region is responsible for carrying out biomedical research in this region. The centre runs with intramural grant from ICMR and extramural ad hoc projects from different funding agencies.