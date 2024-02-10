RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2024- Scientist-D Vacancy, Job Opening

Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released the latest job notification for the Scientist-D vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region 2024 job vacancy.
Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Scientist-D Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Scientist-D
Posts: 01
Location: Dibrugarh- Assam
Salary: Rs. 67000/- per month
Last Date: 27-02-2024
Age: 45 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Scientist-D at RMRCNE, candidate should have completed Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB) in Pharmacology/ Community Medicine/ Biochemistry/
Pathology/ Microbiology/ Anatomy/ Physiology after MBBS with five years’ experience or post gradate diploma in medical subject after MBBS with six years experience or, MBBS degree recognized by MCI with 8 years’ experience in medical subject after MBBS degree.
Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview
Disclaimer: Provided by Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region
About Regional Medical Research Centre NE Region: It covers the most remote and less developed eight states of the North-Eastern Region of India. RMRC, NE region is responsible for carrying out biomedical research in this region. The centre runs with intramural grant from ICMR and extramural ad hoc projects from different funding agencies.