Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Sainik School Goalpara has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Sainik School Goalpara job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name:
PGT (Mathematics)
TGT (English)
TGT (Social Science)
Computer Teacher/ Trainer
Craft & Workshop Instructor
Band Master
Lab Assistant
PEM / PTI cum Matron
LDC
Horse Riding Instructor
Mess Manager
Matron
Football Coach
Volleyball Coach
Basketball Coach
Archery Coach
Skating Coach
Karate Coach
Drama Teacher
Music Teacher
Dance Teacher
Posts: 23
Location: Goalpara– Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 13-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy at Sainik School Goalpara, the candidate should have done as per rules and regulations altogether of Sainik School Goalpara.
For Post No. 1 to 12, candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether.
The applications must also be accompanied with a Demand Draft (DD) for Rs. 500/- (non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable at State Bank of India, Mornoi (Code No. 9148).
On top of envelope please also write ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………………( CONTRACTUAL)’.
The applications must altogether reach The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133 within March 12, 2024
For Post No. 13 to 21, candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview altogether as scheduled on March 12 & March 13, 2024 in Sainik School Goalpara
The candidates must appear altogether along with a resume, a passport size photograph, full address with contact number.
They must also carry all original and photocopies of mark sheets, Aadhar Card and other testimonials
About Sainik School Goalpara: Sainik School Goalpara, Assam, India, was established on 12 November 1964, under the Sainik Schools Society, New Delhi under the Ministry of Defence (India). The idea of Sainik schools were presented by the then Defence Minister V.K.Menon in 1961. The school was initially established in the town of Goalpara which is a district headquarter. Subsequently, the school was shifted to its present location at Rajapara Village in Mornai in Goalpara District. Initially 18 Sainik schools were founded.
Sainik School Goalpara celebrated its Golden Jubilee on 12 Nov 2014. It was a year-long celebration, celebrated with great gusto with the involvement of its Old Boys Association (OBA).