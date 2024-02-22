Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Sainik School Goalpara released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a PGT, TGT & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sainik School Goalpara job vacancy 2024.

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment Notification 2024

Sainik School Goalpara has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sainik School Goalpara job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name:

PGT (Mathematics) TGT (English) TGT (Social Science) Computer Teacher/ Trainer Craft & Workshop Instructor Band Master Lab Assistant PEM / PTI cum Matron LDC Horse Riding Instructor Mess Manager Matron Football Coach Volleyball Coach Basketball Coach Archery Coach Skating Coach Karate Coach Drama Teacher Music Teacher Dance Teacher

Posts: 23

Location: Goalpara– Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 13-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Sainik School Goalpara Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy at Sainik School Goalpara, the candidate should have done as per rules and regulations altogether of Sainik School Goalpara.

How to Apply for Sainik School Goalpara Job Openings:

For Post No. 1 to 12, candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents altogether.

The applications must also be accompanied with a Demand Draft (DD) for Rs. 500/- (non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable at State Bank of India, Mornoi (Code No. 9148).

On top of envelope please also write ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …………………( CONTRACTUAL)’.

The applications must altogether reach The Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133 within March 12, 2024

For Post No. 13 to 21, candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview altogether as scheduled on March 12 & March 13, 2024 in Sainik School Goalpara

The candidates must appear altogether along with a resume, a passport size photograph, full address with contact number.

They must also carry all original and photocopies of mark sheets, Aadhar Card and other testimonials

About Sainik School Goalpara: Sainik School Goalpara, Assam, India, was established on 12 November 1964, under the Sainik Schools Society, New Delhi under the Ministry of Defence (India). The idea of Sainik schools were presented by the then Defence Minister V.K.Menon in 1961. The school was initially established in the town of Goalpara which is a district headquarter. Subsequently, the school was shifted to its present location at Rajapara Village in Mornai in Goalpara District. Initially 18 Sainik schools were founded.

Sainik School Goalpara celebrated its Golden Jubilee on 12 Nov 2014. It was a year-long celebration, celebrated with great gusto with the involvement of its Old Boys Association (OBA).