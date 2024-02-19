Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024- Consultant of FLN at District PMU (Numeracy) Vacancy, Job Opening

Samagra Shiksha has released the latest job notification for the Consultant of FLN at District PMU (Numeracy) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Samagra Shiksha 2024 job vacancy.

Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024

Samagra Shiksha has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Consultant of FLN at District PMU (Numeracy). More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Samagra Shiksha Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Consultant of FLN at District PMU (Numeracy)

Posts: 29

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 35,000.00 per month (consolidated)

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Samagra Shiksha Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Consultant of FLN at District PMU (Numeracy) at Samagra Shiksha, the candidate should have completed Master’s degree with 50% in Mathematics/Statistics from UGC recognized university or equivalent.

How to Apply for Samagra Shiksha Job Openings:

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/ from 19/02/2024 to 28/02/2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by Samagra Shiksha

About Samagra Shiksha: Samagra Shiksha is an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.