Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024-Data Analyst of FLN at District PMU Vacancy, Job Opening

Samagra Shiksha has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Data Analyst of FLN at District PMU. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Samagra Shiksha Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Data Analyst of FLN at District PMU
Posts: 27
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 35,000.00 per month (consolidated)
Last Date: 28/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Data Analyst of FLN at District PMU at Samagra Shiksha, the candidate should have completed MCA/BE/M.Sc(I.T/Computer Science) with 50% fromAICTE recognized institution or equivalent, or Master’s degree in Statistics/ Econometrics with 50% from UGC recognized university.
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/ from 19/02/2024 to 28/02/2024.
Disclaimer: Provided by Samagra Shiksha
About Samagra Shiksha: Samagra Shiksha is an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.