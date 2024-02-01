Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 – Project Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Samagra Shiksha has released the latest job notification for the Project Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Samagra Shiksha 2024 job vacancy.
Samagra Shiksha has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Samagra Shiksha Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Engineer
Posts: 02
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-
Last Date: 15/02/2024
Age: 62 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Engineer at Samagra Shiksha, the candidate should have completed BE (Civil) Engineering from Institutions recognized by AICTE and recognized university with minimum 03 years of working experience altogether in Govt. Deptt / Organization /Pvt. Reputed Agencies/ Firm etc.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website up to 15.02.2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Amguri College
About Amguri College: Samagra Shiksha - an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.