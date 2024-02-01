Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024 – Project Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Samagra Shiksha has released the latest job notification for the Project Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Samagra Shiksha 2024 job vacancy.

Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2024

Samagra Shiksha has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Samagra Shiksha Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Engineer

Posts: 02

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 62 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Samagra Shiksha Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Engineer at Samagra Shiksha, the candidate should have completed BE (Civil) Engineering from Institutions recognized by AICTE and recognized university with minimum 03 years of working experience altogether in Govt. Deptt / Organization /Pvt. Reputed Agencies/ Firm etc.

How to Apply for Samagra Shiksha Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment-ssa.assam.gov.in/sspe/ up to 15.02.2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Amguri College

About Amguri College: Samagra Shiksha - an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from pre-school to class 12 has been, therefore, prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.