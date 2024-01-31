SDS India Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Graphic Designer Vacancy, Job Openings

SDS India Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Graphic Designer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the SDS India Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

SDS India Guwahati Recruitment 2024

SDS India Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Graphic Designer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

SDS India Guwahati Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Graphic Designer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 5/02/2024

Age: N/A

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Graphic Designer Vacancy:



Candidate should have completed Graduate/Diploma in Graphic Design or Bachelor/Masters in fine art, BCA, MCA with 3-4 years of experience in NGO, Media & Advertisement agency.

How to apply for SDS India Guwahati Job Vacancy:



Interested and eligible candidates may apply online by visiting official website of SDS India Guwahati https://www.sdsindia.in/career

Disclaimer: Provided by SDS India Guwahati

About SDS India Guwahati: SDS India, Guwahati is a consulting firm based in Guwahati. SDS operates in 11 states of India which includes all Northeast India states, Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka serving the needs of Central & State government, Doner, CSR agency, not-for-profits, FPOs, individual entrepreneurs and other development organisations.