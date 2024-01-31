SDS India Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Manager (HR) Vacancy, Job Openings

SDS India Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Manager (Human Resource) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the SDS India Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

SDS India Guwahati Recruitment 2024

SDS India Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Manager (Human Resource) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

SDS India Guwahati Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Manager (Human Resource)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 5/02/2024

Age: N/A

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Manager (Human Resource) Vacancy:



Candidate should have completed University degree, OR equivalent higher Educational Qualification preferably in Human Resources, Social Sciences, MBA or a related discipline.

Good written and verbal communication skills in English and Hindi with the ability to communicate clearly and concisely.

How to apply for SDS India Guwahati Job Vacancy:



Interested and eligible candidates may apply online by visiting official website of SDS India Guwahati https://www.sdsindia.in/career

Disclaimer: Provided by SDS India Guwahati

About SDS India Guwahati: SDS India, Guwahati is a consulting firm based in Guwahati. SDS operates in 11 states of India which includes all Northeast India states, Bihar, Odisha and Karnataka serving the needs of Central & State government, Doner, CSR agency, not-for-profits, FPOs, individual entrepreneurs and other development organisations.