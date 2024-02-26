Sibsagar Commerce College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

Sibsagar Commerce College released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sibsagar Commerce College job vacancy 2024.

Sibsagar Commerce College Recruitment 2024

Sibsagar Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Accountancy and Management. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About Sibsagar Commerce College Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 02

Location: Sibsagar, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 06/03/2024

Age: As per Govt norms.

Application Fees: Rs.1500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor job vacancies at Sibsagar Commerce College Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Sibsagar Commerce College, the candidate should have completed

1. Management: M.Com with Specialization in Management.



2. Banking: M.Com with Specialization in Banking and Insurance.



3. Good academic record as defined by the concerned university with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale at the Master Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

How to Apply for Sibsagar Commerce College Recruitment

Applications in prescribed format (available in College website) along with supporting documents must reach the following address on or before 06th March 2024 and must be accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- , drawn in favour of Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar, payable at Sivasagar.

Principal,

Sibsagar Commerce College,

Sivasagar- 785640.



About Sibsagar Commerce College

Sibsagar Commerce College was established on the 30th of June 1969. It was brought under deficit grant-in-aid system by the Government of Assam W.E.F 01-12-1975. The college has a distinctive position of its own in the field of higher education in upper Assam. It has been playing a significant role in creating the atmosphere among the young generation about the trade, commerce & industry. The Sibsagar Commerce College started its journey with a few students under the Principalship of Gauri Bhusan Baruah and flourished into a full fledged college under the Principalship of Smt. Dipali Chaliha. After crossing many initial hurdles, the college crossed another difficulty by the end of the year 2003 in the form of NAAC Gradation. The college accepted the challenge for institutional assessment and accreditation. The Principal, the teachers, office staff, students, guardians and the alumni all geared up to face the NAAC per team(12th & 13th Dec.2003)and the college was finally awarded with 'B' grade.