Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment 2024 - Junior Assistant (Grade-III) Vacancy, Job Openings

Deputy Commissioner Office Sonitpur released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant (Grade-III) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment 2024

Deputy Commissioner Office Sonitpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant (Grade-III). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

Number of Posts: 13

Salary: Pay Band-2 Rs. 14,000/- – 70,000/- , Grade Pay- Rs. 5,600/-

Job Location: Sonitpur, Assam

Last Date: 25/04/2024

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Educational Qualification for Junior Assistant (Grade-III) Job Vacancy at Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment

Candidate should have passed Bachelors Degree from any stream (Arts/Science/Commerce) altogether from any recognized university.

Must have minimum 6 (Six) months Diploma in Computer Application..

How to apply for Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates may send applications to Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur.

Disclaimer: Provided by DC Office Sonitpur

