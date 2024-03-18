Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment 2024 - Multi Tasking Staff (Grade-IV) Vacancy, Job Openings

Deputy Commissioner Office Sonitpur released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (Grade-IV) Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date.

Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment 2024

Deputy Commissioner Office Sonitpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (Grade-IV). Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment

Post Name: Multi Tasking Staff (Grade-IV)

Number of Posts: 13

Salary: Pay Band-2 Rs. 12,000/- – 52,000/- , Grade Pay- Rs. 3,900/-

Job Location: Sonitpur, Assam

Last Date: 25/04/2024

Application Fee: No Application Fee

Educational Qualification for Multi Tasking Staff (Grade-IV) Job Vacancy at Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have passed Class VIII from any recognized institute. Applicant must be registered in Employment Exchange.

How to apply for Sonitpur DC Office Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may send applications to Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur.

Disclaimer: Provided by DC Office Sonitpur

About Sonitpur

