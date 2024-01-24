Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024- Young Professional Vacancy, Job Opening

Sports Authority of India has released the latest job notification for the Young Professional (General Management) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sports Authority of India 2024 job vacancy.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Sports Authority of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Young Professional (General Management) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Sports Authority of India job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Young Professional (General Management)

Posts: 25

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.50000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05/02/2024

Age: 32 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Sports Authority of India Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Young Professional (General Management) at Sports Authority of India, candidate should have completed CA or ICWA, LLB, B.E or B.Tech, MBBS, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.c

How to apply for Sports Authority of India Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/

Disclaimer: Provided by Sports Authority of India

About Sports Authority of India: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), a successor organization of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982, was set up as a Society registered under Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt.