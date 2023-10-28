Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2024 - Optometrist Vacancy, Job Openings

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Optometrist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya job vacancy 2024.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Job Notification 2024

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Optometrist Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Job Openings

About SSN Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Optometrist

Posts: 03

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 04/02/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Optometrist Vacancy:



Candidate should have B. Optometry

Candidate should have minimum one year experience in the same role is preferable

How to Apply for Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Job Openings:



Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya , 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028

Disclaimer: Provided by the Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya.

About Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya: The incidence of blindness is the highest in the Northeastern Region of the country. Blindness is more prevalent among the economically underprivileged section of the society. Trained human resource and infrastructural facilities for eye care is very scanty in the Northeastern Region. The per capita income of the inhabitants of North Eastern Region is far below the national average. Hence, a huge number of eye patients continue to suffer either for non-availability of appropriate treatment or for economic reasons. This has also resulted in an exodus of patients to different states for treatment.