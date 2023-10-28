Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2024 - Optometrist Vacancy, Job Openings

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Optometrist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya job vacancy 2024.
Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Optometrist Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About SSN Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Optometrist
Posts: 03
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 04/02/2024
Age: 30 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have B. Optometry
Candidate should have minimum one year experience in the same role is preferable
Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya , 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028