St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Recruitment 2024 - Academic Director Vacancy, Latest Jobs

St. Francis De Sales School, Assam released latest job notification for the recruitment of Academic Director Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on St. Francis De Sales School, Assam job vacancy 2024.

St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Notification 2024



St. Francis De Sales School, Assam published job notification for the posts of Academic Director vacancy, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below: -

St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Openings

Post Name: Academic Director

No. of Posts: 01

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Job location: Bahalpur, Assam

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Salary: Based on experience and skills.

Application Process: Email

Qualifications for Academic Director Vacancy:

PGT in any discipline with B. Ed.

How to Apply for St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Vacancy:



Candidates may email their resume with supporting documents to silapatharsfsschool@gmail.com .

Selection Procedure for Academic Director Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by St. Francis De Sales School, Assam.