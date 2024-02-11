St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Recruitment 2024 - Faculty for Computer Science Vacancy, Latest Jobs

St. Francis De Sales School, Assam released latest job notification for the recruitment of Faculty for Computer Science Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on St. Francis De Sales School, Assam job vacancy 2024.

St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Notification 2024



St. Francis De Sales School, Assam published job notification for the posts of Faculty for Computer Science vacancy, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below: -

St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Openings

Post Name: Faculty for Computer Science

No. of Posts: 02

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Job location: Bahalpur, Assam

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Salary: Based on experience and skills.

Application Process: Email

Qualifications for Faculty for Faculty for Computer Science Vacancy:

TGT in any discipline

How to Apply for St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Vacancy:



Candidates may email their resume with supporting documents to silapatharsfsschool@gmail.com .

Selection Procedure for Faculty for Computer Science Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by St. Francis De Sales School, Assam.