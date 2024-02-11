St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Recruitment 2024 - Faculty for English Vacancy, Latest Jobs

St. Francis De Sales School, Assam released latest job notification for the recruitment of Faculty for English Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on St. Francis De Sales School, Assam job vacancy 2024.
St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Notification 2024
St. Francis De Sales School, Assam published job notification for the posts of Faculty for English vacancy, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below: -
St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Openings
Post Name: Faculty for English
No. of Posts: 02
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Job location: Bahalpur, Assam
Last Date: 15/02/2024
Salary: Based on experience and skills.
Application Process: Email
Candidates should be TGT.
How to Apply for St. Francis De Sales School, Assam Job Vacancy:
Candidates may email their resume with supporting documents to silapatharsfsschool@gmail.com .
The Selection Process will be based on Interview
Disclaimer: Provided by St. Francis De Sales School, Assam.