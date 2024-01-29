State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam Recruitment 2024 – Faculty Member Vacancy, Job Opening

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Faculty Member vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam job vacancy 2024.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam Recruitment 2024



State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Faculty Member Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Faculty Member

Posts: 07

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 40,000/- per month

Last Date: 23 /02/2024

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Faculty Member at State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam, the candidate should have completed Master Degree ( regular course) from a recognized University for the following disciplines-Social Work

Sociology

Rural Development

Law

Agriculture

Financial Management

Applicants with PhD & NET qualified may be given preference

How to apply for State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online for the above posts through the website https://siprdrecruitment.in/ from 29/01/2024 to midnight of 23/02/2024

Disclaimer: Provided by State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam.

About State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam: Assam has a very strong historical background of local self government. The villages in Assam had a strong Panchayat in different names or forms since long past. Assam was one of the pioneer States in India to enact Panchayat Act and establish Panchayati Raj in the State when the Assam Rural Panchayat Act, 1948 was passed. This Act was amended and replaced by the Assam Panchayat Act, 1959, the Assam Panchayati Raj Act, 1972, the Assam Panchayati Raj Act, 1986 and finally the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994 which incorporated the provisions of the 73rd Amendment Act, 1992 of the Constitution of India. The Assam Panchayat Act,1994 received the assent of the Governor on the 22nd April 1994 and elections were held in October 1996, for establishing a three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the State at the village, intermediate and district level.