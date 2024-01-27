State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam Recruitment 2024 – Constable (Grade III) Vacancy, Job Opening

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the latest job notification for the Constable (Grade III) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam 2024 job vacancy.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam Recruitment 2024

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Constable (Grade III). More details about the recruitment are provided below:

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Constable (Grade III)

Posts: 269

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 14000 – 60500/- with Grade Pay Rs.5600/- (PB-2) and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 18 to 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Constable (Grade III) at State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam, the candidate should have completed H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

How to Apply for State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://slprbassam.in/

The online Application will be received with effect from 01-02-2024 and the last date of receiving Application will be 15-02-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam

About State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam: The Assam Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Assam in India. A regular police force was initiated in Assam by the British after the Treaty of Yandaboo to maintain the law and order. It functions under the Department of Home Affairs, Assam. The headquarters of Assam Police is situated at Ulubari in the state capital Guwahati.