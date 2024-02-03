Suren Das College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor in English Vacancy, Job Opening

Suren Das College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor in English vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Suren Das College job vacancy 2024.

Suren Das College Recruitment Notification 2024

Suren Das College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor in English Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Suren Das College Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in English

Posts: 01

Location: Hajo, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 17/02/2024

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Suren Das College Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in English at Suren Das College, the candidate should have completed as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24-01-2022.

How to Apply for Suren Das College Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal Suren Das College, Hajo, payable at SBI, Hajo Branch, (IFSC- SBIN0015304)

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Suren Das College, Hajo, Kamrup, Assam, Pin- 781102

About Suren Das College: Suren Das College, established in 1979, is a general degree college at Hajo in Kamrup district, Assam. This college is affiliated with the Gauhati University. This college offers different bachelor's degree courses in arts, science, and vocational.