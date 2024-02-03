Suren Das College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor in English Vacancy, Job Opening

Suren Das College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor in English vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Suren Das College job vacancy 2024.
Suren Das College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor in English Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Assistant Professor in English
Posts: 01
Location: Hajo, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 17/02/2024
Age: 38 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in English at Suren Das College, the candidate should have completed as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24-01-2022.
Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal Suren Das College, Hajo, payable at SBI, Hajo Branch, (IFSC- SBIN0015304)
The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Suren Das College, Hajo, Kamrup, Assam, Pin- 781102
Disclaimer: Provided by the Suren Das College
About Suren Das College: Suren Das College, established in 1979, is a general degree college at Hajo in Kamrup district, Assam. This college is affiliated with the Gauhati University. This college offers different bachelor's degree courses in arts, science, and vocational.