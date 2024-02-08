SVNIRTAR Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the SVNIRTAR job vacancy 2024.

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research Recruitment Notification 2024

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.67700-208700/- Per Month

Last Date: 17-03-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: PwD Candidates: Nil

SC/ST Candidates: Rs.250/-

General/OBC Candidates: Rs.500/-

Mode of Payment: Demand Draft

Educational Qualification for Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, the candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Director, Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research, Olatpur, Post: Bairoi, Dist: Cuttack, Odisha, Pin: 754010

Disclaimer: Provided by the SVNIRTAR

About Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research: Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research is an autonomous institute functioning under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of India.