Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment Notification 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/-per month.

Last Date: 08/02/2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed B.Tech/BE in CSE/IT/ECE or MCA/M.Tech/M.Sc. in CSE/IT/ECE/CS with consistently good academic records.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their application in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed biodata to Dr. Debojit Boro, Principal Investigator, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Tezpur University, Napaam – 784028 or mail it to deb0001@tezu.ernet.in

Last date for submission of applications is 8th February 2024

Shortlisted candidates may appear before the interview board altogether along with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, two copies of recent passport/stamp size photograph and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV). Original documents of the candidates will be verified by the Selection Committee.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University

About Tezpur University: Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.