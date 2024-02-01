Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment Notification 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tezpur University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur, Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty-one thousand) only plus 8% HRA as admissible per month for the 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty-five thousand) only plus 8% HRA as admissible per month for the 3rd year as SRF as per rules

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Tezpur University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed first class Masters’ degree in Chemistry with specialization preferably in Inorganic Chemistry/Physical Chemistry from a recognized University with UGC-CSIR NET/GATE or other equivalent examinations.

How to Apply for Tezpur University Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with scanned copies mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials, research articles (if any) and a detailed CV through email to the Principal Investigator kusum@tezu.ernet.in with subject titled “Application for JRF”

Last date for submission of applications is 15th February 2024

About Tezpur University: Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.