Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Tezpur University Recruitment
Post Name: Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor
Professor : 22
Associate Professor : 13
Assistant Professor : 40
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 31-05-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: General Candidates- 1,000/-
SC, ST, PWD Candidates- NIL
To apply for the post of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor at Tezpur University, the candidate should have done as per UGC rules and regulations.
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.tezu.ernet.in/ from 22.03.2024 to 15.05.2024
Hard Copy of applications with all required enclosures as stated above should be submitted to The
Registrar, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur – 784028, Assam, India up to 31.05.2024
Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.