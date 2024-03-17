Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 22

Associate Professor : 13

Assistant Professor : 40

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 31-05-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: General Candidates- 1,000/-

SC, ST, PWD Candidates- NIL

Educational Qualification for Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor job vacancies at Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor at Tezpur University, the candidate should have done as per UGC rules and regulations.

How to apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.tezu.ernet.in/ from 22.03.2024 to 15.05.2024

Hard Copy of applications with all required enclosures as stated above should be submitted to The

Registrar, Tezpur University, Napaam, Tezpur – 784028, Assam, India up to 31.05.2024

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.