TISS Recruitment 2024 - Office Assistant (Accounts) Vacancy, Job Opening

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Office Assistant (Accounts) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Office Assistant (Accounts)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati-Assam

Salary: Rs. 25000 to 30000 per month.

Last Date: 10-02-2024

Age: 45 Years

Application Fees: General Candidates- Rs 500/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates- Rs 125/-

Woman candidates- NIL

Educational Qualification for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Office Assistant (Accounts) at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) should have completed Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B. Com.) or allied disciplines altogether and 02 years of work experience in accounting field or, Master’s Degree in Commerce (M. Com.) or allied disciplines also

How to apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://tiss.edu/

About Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS): Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a multi-campus public university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in the then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS a deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.

In 1954, TISS moved to a permanent campus at Deonar, Mumbai (now known as the Main Campus), from the earlier campuses at Nagpada and then Andheri. In 2001, the Deonar campus was expanded to include the Malti Jal and Jal A. D. Naoroji Campus Annexe, which are now commonly known as the New Campus. TISS, in 1986, established a rural campus in Tuljapur, Maharashtra and two off-campuses in Guwahati and Hyderabad in 2011. In addition to these campuses, TISS offers teaching, training, research, and development support from centres established across India including in Leh, Ladakh and Port Blair, the Andaman and Nicobar.