TISS Recruitment 2024- Technical Subject Experts Vacancy, Job Opening

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the latest job notification for the Technical Subject Experts vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) 2024 job vacancy.

TISS Recruitment 2024

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Technical Subject Experts Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Technical Subject Experts

Subject wise vacancies :

Career Oriented Education and Life Skills Education : 1

Legal and Citizenship Education : 1

Business Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy : 1

Posts: 03

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 29-02-2024

Age: Not mentioned

Application Fees: General & OBC Candidates- Rs 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD candidates- Rs. 250/-

women candidates- NIL

Educational Qualification for Tata Institute of Social Sciences Job Opening

To apply for the Post of Technical Subject Experts at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Candidate should have done as per TISS oficial norms.

How to apply for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 29th February 2024

About Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a multi-campus public university in Mumbai, India. It is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education and was founded in 1936 in the then Bombay Presidency of British India as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. In 1944, the institute was officially renamed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and in 1964, the Government of India declared TISS a deemed university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act (UGC), 1956.