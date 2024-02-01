Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024- Staff Nurse Vacancy, Job Opening

Tocklai Tea Research Institute released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tocklai Tea Research Institute job vacancy 2024.
Tocklai Tea Research Institute has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Tocklai Tea Research Institute Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Staff Nurse
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat- Assam
Salary: Rs. 18060/- per month
Last Date: 08/12/2023
Age: 40 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Staff Nurse at Candidate should have done Bachelor’s of Science (Nursing) or 3 years General
Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) altogether.
Candidates are to carry all the original certificates and one set of self attested copies of certificates / educational credentials and a resume altogether and also with one recent passport size photograph.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Tocklai Tea Research Institute.
About Tocklai Tea Research Institute: The Tocklai Tea Research Institute is an Indian prime tea research institute for the development of tea and its agricultural practices located in Jorhat, Assam, India. It is the world's largest and oldest tea research station.