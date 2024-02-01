Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment 2024- Staff Nurse Vacancy, Job Opening

Tocklai Tea Research Institute released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tocklai Tea Research Institute job vacancy 2024.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Job Notification 2024

Tocklai Tea Research Institute has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Staff Nurse

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat- Assam

Salary: Rs. 18060/- per month

Last Date: 08/12/2023

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Tocklai Tea Research Institute Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Staff Nurse at Candidate should have done Bachelor’s of Science (Nursing) or 3 years General

Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) altogether.

How to Apply for Tocklai Tea Research Institute Job Openings:

Candidates are to carry all the original certificates and one set of self attested copies of certificates / educational credentials and a resume altogether and also with one recent passport size photograph.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tocklai Tea Research Institute.

About Tocklai Tea Research Institute: The Tocklai Tea Research Institute is an Indian prime tea research institute for the development of tea and its agricultural practices located in Jorhat, Assam, India. It is the world's largest and oldest tea research station.