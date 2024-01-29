TRTC Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Apprenticeship Training Vacancy, Job Opening

Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati) has released the latest job notification for the Apprenticeship Training vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati) 2024 job vacancy.
Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Apprenticeship Training Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Apprenticeship Training
Posts: 26
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs.10000-12000/- Per Month
Last Date: 10/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Apprenticeship Training at Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati), the candidate should have completed Diploma, B.E or B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati, Amingaon Industrial Area, North Guwahati Road, Guwahati-781031 on 10-Feb-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati)
About Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati): Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati has been established by Government of India to cater tooling and training need of Industries of North Eastern Region.The State Government of Assam has provided the land as well as initial building to the Tool Room. TRTC has been registered as Government of India Society on 24th February 2000.It is situated at Amingaon Industrial Area, North Guwahati Road, Guwahati-781031. It is a sprawing campus with Administrative Block, Training Block, Modern Workshop, Knowledge Centre, Staff Quarters and Hostel.