TRTC Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Apprenticeship Training Vacancy, Job Opening

Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati) has released the latest job notification for the Apprenticeship Training vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati) 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Apprenticeship Training

Posts: 26

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.10000-12000/- Per Month

Last Date: 10/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati) Job Vacancy:

To apply for the post of Apprenticeship Training at Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati), the candidate should have completed Diploma, B.E or B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati, Amingaon Industrial Area, North Guwahati Road, Guwahati-781031 on 10-Feb-2024

About Tool Room & Training Centre Guwahati (TRTC Guwahati): Tool Room & Training Centre, Guwahati has been established by Government of India to cater tooling and training need of Industries of North Eastern Region.The State Government of Assam has provided the land as well as initial building to the Tool Room. TRTC has been registered as Government of India Society on 24th February 2000.It is situated at Amingaon Industrial Area, North Guwahati Road, Guwahati-781031. It is a sprawing campus with Administrative Block, Training Block, Modern Workshop, Knowledge Centre, Staff Quarters and Hostel.