Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Recruitment 2024 – Senior Account Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Account Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Senior Account Officer
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs.50000-180000/- Per Month
Last Date: 22/03/2024
Age: 56 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Senior Account Officer at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the candidate should have completed CA, Cost Accountant, MBA in Finance from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office, Block-V, 1st Floor, Housefed Complex, Dispur, Guwahati-781006
