Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Recruitment 2024 – Senior Account Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Account Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) job vacancy 2024.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Recruitment 2024



Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Account Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Account Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.50000-180000/- Per Month

Last Date: 22/03/2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Senior Account Officer at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the candidate should have completed CA, Cost Accountant, MBA in Finance from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office, Block-V, 1st Floor, Housefed Complex, Dispur, Guwahati-781006

Disclaimer: Provided by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

About Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI): UIDAI was created to issue Unique Identification numbers (UID), named as "Aadhaar", to all residents of India. The UID had to be (a) robust enough to eliminate duplicate and fake identities, and (b) verifiable and authenticable in an easy, cost-effective way.