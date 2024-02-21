Valley View School North Lakhimpur Recruitment 2024 - PGT Vacancy, Job Openings

Valley View School North Lakhimpur has released a notification for the recruitment of PGT Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Valley View School, Assam job vacancy 2024.

Valley View School North Lakhimpur Recruitment 2024

Valley View School at North Lakhimpur has released a notification for the recruitment of PGT Vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Valley View School North Lakhimpur Job Openings

About Job Valley View School North Lakhimpur Recruitment

Post Name: PGT

Posts: 08

Location: North Lakhimpur– Assam

Salary: Negotiable

Last Date: 28/03/2024

Age: As per CBSE norms.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Valley View School North Lakhimpur Recruitment - Job Vacancy

To apply for the post of PGT at Valley View School North Lakhimpur, the candidate should have completed Master’s in subjects applied with B.Ed and knowledge of computer.

How to apply for Valley View School Job Openings:

Candidates need to apply to Valley View school by By email / By Post/ Hand Delivery to valleyviewschoolsrsec@gmail.com .

Disclaimer: Provided by Valley View School Recruitment 2024

About Valley View School: Valley View School, Lakhimpur, a co-educational English medium school, made its humble beginning in January, 2013 under the aegis of For All In The Humanity (FAITH) a non-proprietary NGO registered under the societies registration act XXI, 1860 with promises of quality education and social commitment. The school has been striving for excellence on a goal in the field of learning with an emphasis of developing cognitive, co native and affective domain of learners. The school has entered the fourth year of its working from 2016-17 experiencing the past with social commitment and educational excellence.