WAMUL Recruitment 2024- Assistant-II Admin Vacancy, Job Opening

West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant-II Admin vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited job vacancy 2024.

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant-II Admin

Posts: Various

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.417000/- Per Annum

Last Date: 09-02-2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant-II Admin at West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited, the candidate should have done Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at WAMUL official website purabi.org, Starting from 03-02-2024 to 09-Feb-2024

About West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited: Purabi is the brand name for milk and dairy products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL). Approved by FSSAI, it is one of the largest and most active dairy units in entire North East India. WAMUL came into existence in 1976 as a milk union of Milk Producers' Co-operative of Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari and Kamrup districts of Assam. The Union was set-up under the Operation Flood Programme of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for dairy development in Assam. Over time, it has gone one to create a symbiotic relationship between milk producers, techno professionals, the market and the consumers.

Today, WAMUL is managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and markets a daily average quantity of over 50,000 litres of liquid milk and 7000 litres worth of milk products in Guwahati and towns of Upper and Lower Assam.