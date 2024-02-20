WCD Assam Recruitment 2024-Anganwadi Worker & Helper Vacancy, Job in Assam

Women and Child Development Assam has released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Anganwadi Worker & Helper vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Women and Child Development Assam job vacancy 2024.

Women and Child Development Assam Notification 2024

Women and Child Development Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Anganwadi Worker & Helper Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Women and Child Development Assam Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Anganwadi Worker & Helper

Posts: 10

Location: Tinsukia – Assam

Salary: Rs. 2,250 – 4,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 29-02-2024

Age: 18-44 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Women and Child Development Assam Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Anganwadi Worker & Helper at Women and Child Development Assam, the candidate should have completed 10th, 12th from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Women and Child Development Assam Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Office of the Child Development Project Officer, Itakhuli, Tinsukia

Disclaimer: Provided by the Women and Child Development Assam

About Women and Child Development Assam

Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) in Assam, India, was responsible for the implementation of various programs and policies aimed at the welfare and development of women and children in the state. The department works towards ensuring the protection, promotion, and empowerment of women and children through a range of initiatives and schemes.