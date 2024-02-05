Women & Child Development Recruitment 2024 – Statistical Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Women & Child Development released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Statistical Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Women & Child Development job vacancy 2024.
Women & Child Development has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Statistical Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Statistical Assistant
Posts: 33
Location: Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 24/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Statistical Assistant at Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam, the candidate should have completed Graduate in Arts , Science & Commerce with Economics /Statistics /Mathematics as one of the subject at degree level.
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online for these posts by visiting at official recruitment portal of Women and Child Development
Disclaimer: Provided by Women & Child Development.
About Women & Child Development: The Ministry of Women and Child Development, a branch of the Government of India, is an apex body for formulation and administration of the rules and regulations and laws relating to women and child development in India. The current minister for the Ministry of Women and Child Development is Smriti Irani having held the portfolio since 31 May 2019.