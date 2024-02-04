ACTREC Recruitment 2024 - Research Fellow Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of various Research Fellow Jobs in ACTREC. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the ACTREC job vacancy 2024.



ACTREC Job Notification 2024

Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) recently published job notification for the recruitment of various Research Fellow Vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

ACTREC Job Openings: About ACTREC Job

Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Fellow

Post: 02

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- per month

Last Date: 12/02/2024

Location: Mumbai

Website: actrec.gov.in

Educational Qualification for Research Fellow Vacancy:



Candidate should have completed MD/MS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for ACTREC Job Openings:



To apply candidates fulfilling above requirements may may visit https://actrec.gov.in/

Selection Process for Research Fellow Job Vacancy:



The Selection Process will be based on Interview

About Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer - The Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) is the state of art of R&D wing of the Tata Memorial Centre. It is located in the picturesque settings at the foot hills of the Sahyadri mountains in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. ACTREC comprises of, the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), Clinical Research Centre (CRC) and Centre for Cancer Epidemiology (CEC), a setting that is unique in India and built and evolved with a vision to provide comprehensive cancer care to one and all, through its motto of excellence in services, education and research. The three centers have specific agendas, focus and unique capabilities. They work independently and in collaboration towards a common goal i.e., to advance research on all aspects of cancer, improve diagnosis, predict prognosis and treatment outcome of cancer patients, prolong their survival and ultimately cure cancer!