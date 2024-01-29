AIATSL Recruitment 2024- Passenger Service Agent Vacancy, Job Openings

Air India Air Transport Services Limited Officials released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Passenger Service Agent Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on AIATSL Recruitment 2024.

AIATSL Job Notication 2024

Air India Air Transport Services Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Passenger Service Agent Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Air India Air Transport Services Limited Job Openings

About AIATSL Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Passenger Service Agent

Posts: 100

Location: Kolkata – West Bengal

Salary: Rs. 12,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 03-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Qualification for Air India Air Transport Services Limited Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of at Air India Air Transport Services Limited, candidate should have completed As Per AIATSL Norms from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Air India Air Transport Services Limited Job Openings 2024:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to In-charge, HRD Dept, AIASL, Eastern Region.

About Air India Air Transport Services Limited-Air India Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tata Group. On the anniversary of JRD Tata's birth, its new headquarters at Vatika One on One in Gurgram[3] was inaugurated. The new headquarters space will be home to all TATA Group airlines. It was headquartered at the Airlines House in New Delhi prior to TATA's takeover.It was previously a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of Ministry of Civil Aviation. It was incorporated on 30 March 2007 as the National Aviation Company of India Limited to oversee the merger of Air India, Indian Airlines and Alliance Air.[5] It was renamed as Air India Limited on 26 October 2010.