AIIA Recruitment 2024- Senior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

All India Institute of Ayurveda has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Senior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Senior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 45,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-02-2024

Age: 45 Years.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for All India Institute of Ayurveda Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Senior Research Fellow at All India Institute of Ayurveda, the candidate should have completed BAMS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for All India Institute of Ayurveda Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address All India Institute of Ayurveda, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi on 05-Feb-2024

About All India Institute of Ayurveda:The All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi (abbreviated AIIA Delhi or AIIA) is a public Ayurveda medicine and research institution located in New Delhi, India. The proposal for the establishment of AIIA at New Delhi originated from then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's declaration to establish a state-of-the-art National Ayurveda Hospital at the ceremony of Vaidya Ram Narayan Sharma Memorial Award Distribution on 5 May 2000, under the aegis of All India Ayurveda Congress.