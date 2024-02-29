AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024- Finance & Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

AIIMS Bhopal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Finance & Chief Accounts Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AIIMS Bhopal job vacancy 2024.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024)

AIIMS Bhopal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Finance & Chief Accounts Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024

Details about AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment

Post Name: Finance & Chief Accounts Officer

Posts: 1

Location: Bhopal – Madhya Pradesh

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 11-04-2024

Age: 56 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Finance & Chief Accounts Officer Job Vacancy at AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Finance & Chief Accounts Officer at AIIMS Bhopal, Candidates must have completed As per AIIMS Bhopal official notification.

How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to The Deputy Director (Administration) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Administrative Block, 1st Floor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bhawan Saket Nagar, Bhopal-462020(M.P)

Disclaimer: Provided by the AIIMS Bhopal

About AIIMS Bhopal

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) is a medical research public university and Institute of National Importance, located in the Saket Nagar suburb of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.