AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024-Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

AIIMS Bhopal released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AIIMS Bhopal job vacancy 2024.

AIIMS Bhopal Job Notification 2024

AIIMS Bhopal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

AIIMS Bhopal Job Openings

About AIIMS Bhopal Job

Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Assistant

Posts: 1

Location: Bhopal – Madhya Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 16-02-2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhopal Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Research Assistant at AIIMS Bhopal, Candidates must have completed Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Department of Microbiology, Ground Floor, Medical College Building, AIIMS Bhopal. on 16-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the AIIMS Bhopal

About AIIMS Bhopal: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) is a medical research public university and Institute of National Importance, located in the Saket Nagar suburb of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.