AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024-Research Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

AIIMS Bhopal has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Research Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Research Assistant
Posts: 1
Location: Bhopal – Madhya Pradesh
Salary: Rs. 35,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 16-02-2024
Age: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Research Assistant at AIIMS Bhopal, Candidates must have completed Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Candidates may appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Department of Microbiology, Ground Floor, Medical College Building, AIIMS Bhopal. on 16-Feb-2024
About AIIMS Bhopal: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) is a medical research public university and Institute of National Importance, located in the Saket Nagar suburb of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India.