AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist-I Vacancy, Job Opening

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Project Research Scientist-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi 2024 job vacancy.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Research Scientist-I Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024

Details about AIIMS Delhi Recruitment

Post Name- Project Research Scientist-I

Posts- 01

Location- Delhi – New Delhi

Salary- Rs. 67,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 01-03-2024

Age- 35 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Research Scientist-I Job Vacancy at AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist-I at AIIMS Delhi, candidate should have completed Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at AIIMS Delhi official website aiims.edu, Starting from 20-02-2024 to 01-Mar-2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi

About All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, also known as AIIMS Delhi, is a public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi, India. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.