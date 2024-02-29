AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024- Project Research Scientist-I Vacancy, Job Opening

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released the latest jobs in Delhi notification for the Project Research Scientist-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi 2024 job vacancy.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Research Scientist-I Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about AIIMS Delhi Recruitment
Post Name- Project Research Scientist-I
Posts- 01
Location- Delhi – New Delhi
Salary- Rs. 67,000/- Per Month
Last Date- 01-03-2024
Age- 35 years
Application Fees- N/A
To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist-I at AIIMS Delhi, candidate should have completed Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at AIIMS Delhi official website aiims.edu, Starting from 20-02-2024 to 01-Mar-2024.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, also known as AIIMS Delhi, is a public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi, India. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.