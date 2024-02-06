AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2024- Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released the latest job notification for the Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi 2024 job vacancy.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi Recruitment 2024

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Research Associate Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name- Research Associate

Posts- 01

Location- Delhi – New Delhi

Salary- Rs. 58,000/- Per Month

Last Date- 17-02-2024

Age- 40 years

Application Fees- N/A

Educational Qualification for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi Job Opening

Educational Qualification- To apply for the post of Research Associate at AIIMS Delhi, candidate should have completed M.Sc, M.Pharm, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, hnyadavcvs@gmail.com on or before 17-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

About All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, also known as AIIMS Delhi, is a public medical research university and hospital in New Delhi, India. The institute is governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956 and operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.