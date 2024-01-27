AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024 – Junior Resident Vacancy, Job Opening

AIIMS Raipur has released the latest job notification for the Junior Resident vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AIIMS Raipur 2024 job vacancy.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024

AIIMS Raipur has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Junior Resident. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

AIIMS Raipur Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Resident

Posts: 14

Location: Raipur – Chhattisgarh

Salary: Rs. 56,100/- Per Month

Last Date: 31/01/2024

Age: 30 years

Application Fees: Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-servicemen Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs. 1000/-

Mode of Payment: Online/ NEFT

Educational Qualification for AIIMS Raipur Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Resident at AIIMS Raipur, the candidate should have completed MBBS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at AIIMS Raipur official website aiimsraipur.edu.in, Starting from 22-01-2024 to 31-Jan-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by AIIMS Raipur

About AIIMS Raipur: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur (AIIMS Raipur) is a medical college and medical research public university located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India. It is one of the six AIIMS healthcare established in 2012, and it operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and family welfare (India), Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).