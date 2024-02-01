AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024 – Program Manager and Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Opening

AIIMS Raipur has released the latest job notification for the Program Manager and Data Entry Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AIIMS Raipur 2024 job vacancy.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024

AIIMS Raipur has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Program Manager and Data Entry Operator. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

AIIMS Raipur Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Program Manager and Data Entry Operator

Posts: 01

Location: Raipur – Chhattisgarh

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 10/02/2024

Age: 33 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for AIIMS Raipur Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Program Manager and Data Entry Operator at AIIMS Raipur, the candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Dr. Atul Jindal, PI, QI Project on newborn and Child Health Care, Room No.1111, 1st Floor, Medical College, Building, Gate No.05, AIIMS Raipur, Chhattisgarh, PIN-492099 and also send Through Email Id: dratuljindalproject39@gmail.com

Venue for Interview: Room No.1111, 1st Floor, Medical College, Building, Gate No.05, AIIMS Raipur, Tatibandh, G.E Road, Raipur, PIN-492099, Chhattisgarh.

About AIIMS Raipur: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur (AIIMS Raipur) is a medical college and medical research public university located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India. It is one of the six AIIMS healthcare established in 2012, and it operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and family welfare (India), Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).