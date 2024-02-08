AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024 – Project Research Scientist-I Vacancy, Job Opening

AIIMS Raipur has released the latest job notification for the Project Research Scientist-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the AIIMS Raipur 2024 job vacancy.
AIIMS Raipur has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Research Scientist-I. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
AIIMS Raipur Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Research Scientist-I
Posts: 01
Location: Raipur – Chhattisgarh
Salary: Rs. 66,080/- Per Month
Last Date: 17/02/2024
Age: 25-45 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Research Scientist-I at AIIMS Raipur, the candidate should have completed M.Sc, Masters Degree, Ph.d from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, statevrdl@aiimsraipur.edu.in, on or before 17-Feb-2024 along with all required documents
About AIIMS Raipur: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur (AIIMS Raipur) is a medical college and medical research public university located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India. It is one of the six AIIMS healthcare established in 2012, and it operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and family welfare (India), Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).