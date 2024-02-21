Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2024 - Junior Executive Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Airports Authority of India Officials released latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Executive Jobs. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on AAI Recruitment 2024.

Airports Authority of India Job Notification 2024

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Executive in Airports Authority of India. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Job Openings

About Job Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Executive

Posts: 490

Location: All India

Salary: Rs.40000-140000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01/05/2024

Age: 27 years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD/Female Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs.300/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment - Job Vacancy

To apply for the post of Junior Executive at Airports Authority of India (AAI), the candidate should have completed Degree, MCA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at AAI official website aai.aero, Starting from 02-04-2024 to 01-May-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Airports Authority of India

About Airports Authority of India: The Airports Authority of India is a Statutory body under the ownership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. It is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India.It provides Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services over the Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas. AAI currently manages a total of 137 airports, including 34 international airports, 10 Customs Airports, 81 domestic airports, and 23 Civil enclaves at Defence airfields.