ASRB Recruitment 2024- Assistant Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Director Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board job vacancy 2024.

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB Recruitment 2024)

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ASRB Recruitment 2024

Details about ASRB Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Director

Posts: 21

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 05-05-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: For Women/ SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Transgender Candidates – Nill

For Other Candidates – Rs.1000/-

Payment Mode: Online

Educational Qualification for Assistant Director Job Vacancy at ASRB Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Director at ASRB, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for ASRB Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ASRB official website asrb.org.in, Starting from 03-03-2024 to 05-May-2024

About Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) was established with the approval of Cabinet on 1 November 1973 as an independent recruitment agency.