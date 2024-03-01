ASRB Recruitment 2024- Assistant Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Director Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board job vacancy 2024.
Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Director Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about ASRB Recruitment
Post Name: Assistant Director
Posts: 21
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500/- Per Month
Last Date: 05-05-2024
Age: 35 Years
Application Fees: For Women/ SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Transgender Candidates – Nill
For Other Candidates – Rs.1000/-
Payment Mode: Online
To apply for the post of Assistant Director at ASRB, the candidate should have completed Masters Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at ASRB official website asrb.org.in, Starting from 03-03-2024 to 05-May-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board
The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) was established with the approval of Cabinet on 1 November 1973 as an independent recruitment agency.