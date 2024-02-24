Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024- Manager, Senior Manager & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Bank of Baroda (BOB) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Manager, Senior Manager & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bank of Baroda (BOB) job vacancy 2024.

(BOB)Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Manager, Senior Manager & Other Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

(BOB) Bank of Baroda job Openings

Details About Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024

Post Name:

Manager – Portfolio Monitoring & Exposure Management : 1

Senior Manager – Sector/Industry Analyst : 1

Manager – Enterprise Risk Management : 2

Senior Manager – Enterprise Risk Management : 1

Senior Manager – Climate Risk : 1

Chief Manager – Climate Risk : 1

Manager-Model Validation : 2

Senior Manager-Model Validation : 1

Manager-Analytics : 3

Senior Manager- Analytics : 2

Manager – Model Development : 2

Senior Manager – Model Development : 1

Senior Manager -Bank, NBFC and FI Sector Credit Risk Management : 1

Senior Manager -MSME Credit Risk Management : 1

Posts: 20

Location: All India

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 08/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: SC, ST, Women Candidates: Rs. 100/-

General, EWS & OBC Candidates: Rs. 600/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for (BOB) Bank of Baroda Recruitment Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Manager, Senior Manager & Other at Bank of Baroda (BOB), the candidate should have completed as per rules and regulations of Bank of Baroda.

How to apply for (BOB) Bank of Baroda Recruitment Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to 8th March 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Bank of Baroda (BOB).

About Bank of Baroda (BOB): Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India.