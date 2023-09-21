Jobs in Rest of India

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024 - Business Correspondent Supervisor Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Bank of Baroda (BOB) invites candidates for the recruitment of Business Correspondent Supervisor Jobs in India
Bank of Baroda released latest job notification for the recruitment of Business Correspondent Supervisor Jobs. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on BOB job vacancy 2024.

Bank of Baroda Job Notification 2024

Bank of Baroda, A Government of India Enterprise, invites applications from interested candidates for Business Correspondent Supervisor vacancies, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Bank of Baroda Job Openings

Post Name: Business Correspondent Supervisor

No. of Posts: 05

Age Limit: 21 to 65 Years

Job location: All India

Salary: Rs.15,000 Per Month

Application Fee: N/A

Website: bankofbaroda.in

Last Date: 16-02-2024

Eligibility Criteria for Business Correspondent Supervisor Vacancy:

Candidates must hold B.E/B.Tech in IT, M.Sc or MCA or MBA

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Job Opening:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Selection Process for Business Correspondent Supervisor Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Bank of Baroda.

About Bank of Baroda - Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India.

Bank of Baroda

