Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024 - Business Correspondent Supervisor Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Bank of Baroda released latest job notification for the recruitment of Business Correspondent Supervisor Jobs. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on BOB job vacancy 2024.
Bank of Baroda, A Government of India Enterprise, invites applications from interested candidates for Business Correspondent Supervisor vacancies, Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-
Post Name: Business Correspondent Supervisor
No. of Posts: 05
Age Limit: 21 to 65 Years
Job location: All India
Salary: Rs.15,000 Per Month
Application Fee: N/A
Website: bankofbaroda.in
Last Date: 16-02-2024
Candidates must hold B.E/B.Tech in IT, M.Sc or MCA or MBA
Interested and eligible candidates are required to visit https://www.bankofbaroda.in/
The Selection Process will be based on Interview
Disclaimer: Provided by Bank of Baroda.
About Bank of Baroda - Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India.