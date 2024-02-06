BECIL Recruitment 2024- Junior Technical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Technical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) job vacancy 2024.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) Recruitment Notification 2024

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Technical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Technical Officer

Posts: 29

Location: Delhi – New Delhi

Salary: Rs. 20,000 – 75,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 11-02-2024

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: SC/ST/EWS/PH Candidates: Rs.531/-

General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women Candidates: Rs.885/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Technical Officer at Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), the candidate should have completed 10th, BE/ B.Tech, Graduation, BAMS, BUMS, BSRMS, MCA, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BECIL official website becil.com, Starting from 31-01-2024 to 11-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

About Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL): Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India. BECIL provides broadcast engineering and information technology services in India. BECIL has provided consultancy services to such channels as Malayala Manorama and Times TV and counts among its clients media and broadcast companies such as Hindustan Times, Radio Mirchi, Star TV and Radio City. BECIL is headquartered in New Delhi and reported aggregated revenues of Rs.29.69 crores in fiscal 2006.