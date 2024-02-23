BECIL Recruitment 2024- Project Manager Vacancy, Job Opening

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) job vacancy 2024.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL Recruitment 2024)

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BECIL Recruitment 2024

Details about BECIL Recruitment

Post Name: Project Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Noida – Uttar Pradesh

Salary: Rs. 42,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Manager job vacancy of BECIL Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Manager at Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), the candidate should have completed Degree/ Post Graduation Diploma in HR from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Avantika Malhotra, Manager (HR), Broadcast Engineering Consultants lndia Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62,Noida-201307 (U.P.)

Disclaimer: Provided by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

About Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of the Government of India. BECIL provides broadcast engineering and information technology services in India. BECIL has provided consultancy services to such channels as Malayala Manorama and Times TV and counts among its clients media and broadcast companies such as Hindustan Times, Radio Mirchi, Star TV and Radio City. BECIL is headquartered in New Delhi and reported aggregated revenues of Rs.29.69 crores in fiscal 2006.