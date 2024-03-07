BEL Recruitment 2024- Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) job vacancy 2024.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL Recruitment 2024)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BEL Recruitment 2024

Details about BEL Recruitment

Post Name: Engineer

Posts: 21

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 55,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 23-03-2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: Project Engineer-I Post:

SC/ ST/ PWBD Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs. 472/-

Trainee Engineer-I Post:

SC/ ST/ PWBD Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs. 177/-

Mode of Payment: SBI Collect

Educational Qualification for Engineer Job Vacancy at BEL Recruitment 2024

As per BEL official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Project Engineer-I (PE-TSCSK, PE-TSCSM): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Project Engineer-I (PE-SSI, PE-SM): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics & Communication / Electronics / Telecommunication/ Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication

Trainee Engineer-I (TE-TSCSK, TE-TSCSM): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Trainee Engineer-I (TE-ICS): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics/ Mechanical/ Computer Science/ Information Science/ Information Technology

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Manager (HR/NS-S&CS), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India. It has been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.