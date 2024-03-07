BEL Recruitment 2024- Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) job vacancy 2024.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about BEL Recruitment
Post Name: Engineer
Posts: 21
Location: All India
Salary: Rs. 30,000 – 55,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 23-03-2024
Age: 32 years
Application Fees: Project Engineer-I Post:
SC/ ST/ PWBD Candidates: Nil
All Other Candidates: Rs. 472/-
Trainee Engineer-I Post:
SC/ ST/ PWBD Candidates: Nil
All Other Candidates: Rs. 177/-
Mode of Payment: SBI Collect
As per BEL official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Project Engineer-I (PE-TSCSK, PE-TSCSM): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Project Engineer-I (PE-SSI, PE-SM): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics & Communication / Electronics / Telecommunication/ Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication
Trainee Engineer-I (TE-TSCSK, TE-TSCSM): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Trainee Engineer-I (TE-ICS): BE/ B.Tech in Electronics/ Mechanical/ Computer Science/ Information Science/ Information Technology
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Manager (HR/NS-S&CS), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India. It has been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.